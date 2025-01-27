Chief Priest Opens Up On Feud With Burna Boy

Share

Popular Nigerian Socialite, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has attributed his feud with Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy to jealousy.

New Telegraph recalls that Chief Priest and Burna Boy have been involved in heated arguments on social media over undisclosed issues in the past weeks.

Speaking in a recent interview on Channels Television’s Rubbin Minds aired on Sunday, the celebrity barman claimed Burna Boy’s action was driven by jealousy over his relationship with his colleague, David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

READ ALSO:

He said, “My whole issue with Burna Boy started because he was jealous of my relationship with Davido.

“He wanted me by his side, but I chose to work with Davido. Me and Davido have never discussed anything about Burna Boy.

“Davido isn’t the kind of person who would use his time to discuss his colleagues. It’s always them imagining things and trying to drag us.”

Share

Please follow and like us: