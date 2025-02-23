Chief Priest Alleged Brother Opens New Store After $30k Gift From Burna Boy

Share

The alleged brother of Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest, Bethel Okechukwu, has unveiled the rebranding of his business weeks after receiving a huge sum of $30,000 gift from Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy.

This was made known by content creator, Lucky Udu who recently visited Bethel at his new shop in Alaba International Market, Lagos, documenting the transformation in a video shared online.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Bethel who was a phone repair technician, has sparked controversy earlier this year after calling out his alleged brother, Cubana Chief Priest over abandonment.

However, Burna Boy extended financial support to him during an online conflict with Cubana Chief Priest.

Now, Bethel has used part of the funds to establish a shop selling phone spare parts while still maintaining his repair stand, which is now managed by one of his apprentices

He also mentioned that the store is not yet fully stocked as he awaits more products.

To express his gratitude, Bethel displayed a sign at his shop entrance that read, “May the God of Burna Boy locate you.”

Speaking further, he also shared his aspirations to grow the business further, emphasizing his goal to expand the shop in the future.

While sharing the video of Bethel's progress, Lucky Udu encouraged people to support his business, writing: "How many of you remember this guy? @iamtreater This is what he has done with the $30k @burnaboygram gifted him. Please let's support his business @treater_communications #luckyudu."

