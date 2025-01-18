Chief Priest Alleged Baby Mama Accuses Burna Boy’s P.A Of Sexual Advances

Share

A Kenyan lawyer representing the alleged baby mama of popular Nigerian barman, Cubana Chief Priest, Miss Helen, has accused Burna Boy‘s alleged Personal Assistant (P.A.), Abu Salami of throwing sexual advances at her.

This comes a few days after Burna Boy’s had publicly announced his plans to assist Helen and her baby, which has now taken an unexpected turn.

The lawyer, who is also Helen’s close friend, revealed that after Burna Boy announced his willingness to help Helen, a Nigerian activist named Lucky Udu reached out, allegedly on Burna Boy’s behalf.

Udu reportedly connected Helen with Abu Salami via Instagram, presenting himself as Burna Boy’s P.A.

Helen claimed that Salami offered to relocate her and her child to Nigeria, but her lawyer advised against it, citing potential risks.

According to the lawyer, Salami’s communication quickly turned inappropriate and she has evidence of chats in which Salami referred to Helen using pet names such as “baby” and “honey” and expressed a desire to have a child with her.

He also insisted that Helen would stay in his house upon her arrival in Nigeria.

When Helen declined his advances and requested her lawyer’s presence during any assistance arrangements, Salami allegedly became hostile.

Speaking further, the lawyer stated that Salami cursed Helen out, claiming Burna Boy owed her nothing.

Further allegations include Salami sending $350 for visa arrangements but stipulating that Helen would stay in Nigeria for seven months before being granted access to Burna Boy.

