May 30, 2023
Chief Press Secretary: NUJ Congratulates Uzor

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council has Congratulated Dr Monday Uzor on his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Uzor, signed by its Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi and Secretary, Comrade Nnamdi Akpa, the union described him as a square peg in a square hole.

“Your experience in the field of Journalism with your personal disposition and discipline single you out as a square peg in a square hole, and we are not in doubt that you will deliver on this onerous responsibility.

“NUJ is happy with your well-deserved appointment and as you count on our support, be rest assured of our fervent prayers to God to guide you on your new job.

“We appreciate His Excellency the Governor for this honour done to NUJ”.

