‘Chief Of War’ Review- Jason Momoa Delivers Shark‑Wrestling Warrior In This Bloody Hawaiian Epic

Chief of War, streaming on Apple TV+, is a bold, savage spectacle of a series, not just an action show, but a dense historical drama that finally brings Hawaii’s early history into the mainstream.

Starring and co-created by Jason Momoa, the nine-episode saga follows Kaʻiana, a real-life 18th-century Hawaiian warrior torn between loyalty to his family and the need to stand against colonial forces. From shark‑wrestling in the opening sequence to a lava‑field showdown, the show doesn’t shy away from gritty spectacle.

Co-created with fellow Hawaiian descendant Thomas Paʻa Sibbett, the show weaves indigenous rituals, prophecy, and language, sometimes entirely in Hawaiian, into its storytelling.

Momoa at his best, channels physical intensity, tenderness, and internal conflict as Kaʻiana moves from exile to resistance leader.

Still, Chief of War has flaws: Its pacing can drag, especially in dialogue-heavy scenes that revisit similar thematic ground.

Some supporting characters, including Kamehameha, feel underdeveloped and overshadowed by Kaʻiana’s internal arc.

Yet for viewers hungry for epic storytelling with cultural weight, the show delivers. Critics compared it to “Shōgun”, “Game of Thrones”, and “James Cameron style world-building” but with its own Hawaiian soul.