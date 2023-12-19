Chief Of Defence Staff Speaks On Investigation Into Kaduna Bombing

Following the investigation into the accidental bombing of villages in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Nigerian Army has disclosed that the findings will be released in the near future.

T he Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, gave the hint while speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday.

Speaking on the programme, Gen. Musa emphasized that the investigation will not be disregarded or ignored.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public very soon.We are sincere and fair; we want to know what truly happened to make amends. I can assure you that nothing will be thrown under the carpet.

“Nigerians must take ownership of the insecurity challenges facing the country.

“We are leveraging technology to end insecurity, especially to avert what happened in Kaduna”, he said.