Chief Of Defence Staff Not Dead – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has called on the public to disregard reports of the purported death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, saying the four-star General is hale and hearty.

It said contrary to the “unfortunate” claim, that the defence chief has continued to discharge his duties with renewed vigour.

A member of 38 Regular Course (RC) of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Musa, alongside other Service Chiefs, was appointed as the CDS on June 19 by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, reads: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to an unfortunate publication by an online newspaper alleging that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa passed away yesterday.

“The report is unfortunate, unethical and lacks credibility.

“To put the records straight the CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty. The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The online newspaper has since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”