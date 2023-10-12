Chief Of Army Staff Encourages Dedication, Promises To Meet Troops’ Needs

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has advised personnel of the Nigerian Army to remain dedicated to their constitutional responsibilities, promising that their needs would be adequately addressed to ensure commitment to their responsibilities.

The Army Chief gave the charge during a familiarization visit to the 2 Division Nigerian Army, Odogbo Ibadan, capital of Oyo state. In his address, he revealed that essential requirements like financial entitlements and other basic needs have been recognized and will be fulfilled in due course.

He therefore charged that the personnel must be prepared to provide quality service to Nigerians and not disappoint their expectations.

Earlier, the Chief of Army staff had gone on a facility tour to the 2nd Division Army school where he commissioned a new facility within the 2 Division Command.

The visit, according to him was part of his initiative to assess the various divisions of the Nigerian Army since his appointment, understand their different needs and address them to upgrade the country’s security architecture.