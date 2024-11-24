Chief of Air Staff Seeks TETFund Partnership To Drive National Devt

Share

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has stressed the need for institutional collaboration in driving National development.

Air Marshal Abubakar during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Architect Sonny Echono in Abuja, also expressed his appreciation for the Fund’s transformative contributions to Nigeria’s education sector, particularly through its infrastructure and research-focused initiatives.

Air Marshal Abubakar while commending TETFund’s impact on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), particularly through its support of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, highlighted TETFund’s sponsorship of research projects, provision of research grants, development of ICT facilities, and staff training programmes, which have collectively enhanced AFIT’s capacity to deliver world-class education and skills development.

He added that these contributions align with the NAF’s broader vision of fostering capacity building for national progress.

He said: “As we navigate the complex challenges of today’s world, partnerships between institutions like TETFund and the Nigerian Air Force remain crucial. Together, we can build a stronger and more secure Nigeria, where education and defence work hand in hand to shape a prosperous future.”

In response, Architect Echono praised the NAF for its dedication to advancing education and pledged TETFund’s continued support for initiatives that promote research, innovation, and National development.

Echono while commending the efforts and sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in restoring peace and security, to create the enabling environment for development, noted that the visit reaffirmed the mutual commitment of both institutions to leveraging education as a tool for a stronger and more secure Nigeria.

