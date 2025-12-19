New Telegraph

December 19, 2025
Chief Of Air Staff Seeks Greater Partnership With Media

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sunday Aneke yesterday underscored the need for continuous partnership between the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the media.

According to him, both institutions pursue a common goal of a prosperous, secure, and stable country. He said his command philosophy of transparency, purposeful communication, and the strengthening of civil–military relations is in recognition of the critical role of the media in shaping public perception.

Speaking with defence correspondents in Abuja, the CAS maintained that accurate reporting of operational activities helps in bridging the gap between the armed forces and the citizens.

Aneke said: “Your work as defence correspondents remains essential to national security. “You tell the stories that many Nigerians rely on to understand the complex and evolving landscape of defence operations.

“Through your reports, you shape public perception, promote accountability, and help bridge the gap between the armed forces and the citizens we serve.

“In this regard, the role of developmental journalism cannot be overstated. “Beyond reporting events, developmental journalism supports national progress by providing context, fostering public understanding, and highlighting issues that require collective action.”

