Chief Kanran To Be Laid To Rest On Friday In Lagos

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, will be laid to rest on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Beckley Estate, Abule Egba, Lagos State.

According to the obituary released by his family on Thursday, the wake-keep will hold on September 12, followed by an artistic night scheduled for the same day at 8 p.m. The burial service will then take place the next day.

New Telegraph recalls that Chief Kanran passed away at the age of 70 on August 15, 2025.

His death was first announced by film executive and producer, Seun Oloketuyi, who wrote in an Instagram post: “Popular actor, Segun Remi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, died Friday morning. Details soon.”

A household name in the Yoruba movie industry, Chief Kanran carved a unique niche for himself with his distinctive acting style, sharp wit, refined elegance, and love for luxury.

For decades, he graced both stage plays and Nollywood films, leaving behind an unmatched legacy that inspired generations of actors.

The veteran’s burial will no doubt draw colleagues, fans, and admirers who cherished his remarkable contributions to Nigerian entertainment.