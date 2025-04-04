Share

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the suit filed by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and others to Justice Binta Nyako, following the withdrawal of Justice Obiora Egwuatu from the case.

The case, which challenges the Senate’s disciplinary proceedings against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, is scheduled for a fresh hearing on Friday, April 4, before Justice Nyako.

New Telegraph recalled that Justice Egwuatu recused himself from the matter on March 25, citing allegations of bias allegedly raised in writing by Senate President Akpabio, the 3rd defendant in the suit.

“Justice is rooted in confidence in the court,” Egwuatu stated, emphasizing that the perception of bias, once raised by a party, undermines judicial integrity.

READ ALSO:

“Accordingly, I recuse myself from this matter. The case file is forwarded to the Chief Judge for further directive.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, filed the suit to halt an investigation by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions over alleged misconduct.

She had earlier been suspended by the Senate, a move she challenged in court.

On March 4, Justice Egwuatu granted an order nullifying her suspension.

However, that order, specifically Order Four, was vacated on March 19, following arguments from both the plaintiff and defense counsel.

With the case now reassigned, Justice Binta Nyako is expected to begin hearing the matter de novo, meaning all proceedings will restart from the beginning.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

