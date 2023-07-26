Chief Judge, Former Minister, Ex-Commissioners Pay Tribute To Late Ace Broadcaster In Ebonyi

Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Elvis Ngene, former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, former Commissioners of Justice and Information, Professor Ben Igwenyi and Professor Adeline Idike and Professor Uduma Orji Uduma of the National Open University (NOUN), Abuja and other prominent Ebonyi people, last night paid tribute to the late veteran Journalist, ace broadcaster and former Senator in the state, Anyim Ude.

These eminent personalities paid their tributes at St. Peters Presbyterian church, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki during a service of songs in honour of the late Ude who passed away on May 15, 2023, at 82.

Ude was also one of the founding fathers of Ebonyi State and worked in several media houses during his public service years. He was Chief Executive Officer of those media houses.

In 2007, Ude was elected a senator to represent Ebonyi South District and served for four years.

He died on May 15 while his funeral rites have commenced.

Last night, there was a service of songs in his honour which was organized by his Presbyterian church of Nigeria, St. Peter’s parish, Abakaliki.

In his tribute during the service, the state Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene described Ude as a man who dedicated his service to people and things of God.

He noted that the late Ude will be greatly missed by the state and the country because of his wealth of experience and contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria.

In his own tribute, the former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo recalled how the late Ude helped him and made the popular Eastern cement factory, Nigercem functional as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry while he(Nwankwo) was General Manager of the cement factory which has died now.

He noted that Ude was always leading the former military administrator of the state, Walter Feghabor to the cement factory on how to make vibrant and it was functional at that time.

On his part, a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state, Professor Adline Idike said the late Ude helped her a lot to succeed as the Commissioner owing to his wealth of experience in the media industry while she had no knowledge of the media as the Commissioner for Information then.

She noted that the state and Nigeria have lost a great man who will continue to be remembered and called on the living to emulate the selfless service of the late Senator.

In his sermon, the Moderator of East Central Synod of the President Church, Rev. Ikenga Ndukwe urged Christians to focus on the things of God like the late Ude rather than showing much concern for worldly things.

He described the late Senator as a man who impacted humans and made an enormous contribution to the growth of the church.

The late Ude will be buried this Friday in his country home, Akaeze, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.