Chief Imam, Others Commend Mutfwang’s Leadership

The Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Sheikh Ghazali Ismaila Adam, has commended Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for his administration’s developmental strides as it marks two years in office.

Speaking with journalists after a special prayer session held at the Jos Central Mosque to commemorate the anniversary, Sheikh Adam praised the Governor’s efforts in revitalizing the state’s economy and promoting prosperity among the citizens.

“We congratulate the Government of Plateau State on its two years in office. We are pleased to be part of this commemoration and appreciate what the administration has accomplished,” Sheikh Adam said.

“We urge the government to remain steadfast in initiating and implementing policies that benefit the people.”

He also emphasized the power of prayers for leaders, likening it to passengers praying for a driver to ensure a safe journey. He encouraged citizens to uphold the rule of law and maintain religious tolerance.

Representing Governor Mutfwang at the prayer session, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Muhammed Salihu Nyalun, expressed gratitude to God for His mercies and to the Muslim Ummah for their continued support.

Nyalun highlighted some of the administration’s achievements over the past two years, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and transportation. He attributed these successes to the synergy between the Governor, the Plateau State House of Assembly, appointed officials, and other key stakeholders.

Also speaking at the event, the Emir of Kanam, HRH Mua’zu Muhammed, noted the significance of the prayer session.

“This event is very important as we pray to God to keep us alive and to help this administration continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

Chairman of Kanam Local Government Council, Hon. Salihu Ayuba Musa, also lauded Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, stating that local governments across the state have enjoyed unprecedented autonomy under his administration.

“We’ve never had it this good. The Governor has ensured that our subventions are not tampered with, allowing us to work effectively for our people,” he added.

The special prayers and tributes underscored the growing support for Governor Mutfwang’s administration, which many say has prioritized development, transparency, and the well-being of Plateau’s citizens over the last two years.

