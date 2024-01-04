Chief Imam, Okada Rider Killed In Fresh Plateau Attacks

The Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tan- gur District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Malam Muhammad NSCDC personnel Bandits Sani Idris, and an okada rider, Muhammad Gambo, have been killed. The Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident yesterday said, a younger brother of the slain Imam, Salisu Mohammed Sani Idris, was injured during the attack and is receiving treatment at Dung Hospital in Bokkos town.

The chairman said the incident had been reported to security agencies in Bokkos for immediate actions. The latest killings of the two herders came barely a week after about 23 villages of Bokkos LGA were attacked and more than 150 people killed. Narrating how the incident occurred, the GAFDAN chairman said, “The chief Imam and his younger brother were attacked on Monday, after arriving at the community to collect some of their belongings left from the recent attacks where houses of our members were burnt down.

“So, they went there to see if they could pick some of their property but suddenly were attacked. The hoodlums killed the Imam while his younger brother survived machete wounds. “The second deceased, Mohammed Gambo, an okada rider and our member, was killed on Monday around Bok- kos Market while bringing a passenger to the area. We have reported the two incidents to the Police and Operation Safe Haven in Bokkos,” the chairman added.

When contacted, neither the spokesperson of OPSH, Captain Oya James nor that of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, responded to inquiry as at the time of filing this report.