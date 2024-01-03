Chief Imam, Okada Rider Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

The Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque in Ndun village, Tangur District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mallam Muhammad Sani Idris has been reportedly killed.

Mallam Idris was reportedly killed alongside an okada rider identified as Muhammad Gambo in a fresh attack on the community.

The Chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday.

He also mentioned that the Imam’s younger brother, Salisu Muhammad Sani Idris, was injured and is being treated at Dung Hospital in Bokkos town.

The chairman stated that the incident had been reported to local security agencies for prompt action.

This incident occurred days after attacks on about 23 villages in Bokkos LGA, which resulted in the deaths of more than 150 people.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the GAFDAN chairman said, “The chief Imam and his younger were attacked on Monday, after arriving at the community to collect some of their belongings left from the recent attacks where houses of our members were burned down.

“So, they went there to see if they could pick some of their property but suddenly were attacked. The hoodlums killed the imam while his younger brother survived machete wounds.

“The second deceased, Muhammed Gambo, an okada rider and our member, was killed on Monday around Bokkos Market while bringing a passenger to the area. We have reported the two incidents to the Police and Operation Safe Have in Bokkos.”