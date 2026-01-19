Chief Imam Of Ilorin Muhammad Saliu Dies At 75

…As Saraki mourns

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu, is dead, New Telegraph reports.

The revered Islamic cleric passed away on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the age of 75.

The respected Islamic scholar died after decades of service to Islam and the Ilorin Emirate.

Born in 1950 in Ilorin, Kwara State, Sheikh Saliu dedicated his life to Islamic scholarship and religious leadership. He became the 12th Chief Imam of the Ilorin Emirate in 1983, a position he held for over 40 years.

In a condolence message sent by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, described the late Chief Imam as

an institution whose life was defined by scholarship, devotion to Allah, and selfless service to the Ummah.

He noted that Sheikh (Dr.) Muhammad Bashir Salihu’s over four decades of continuous leadership on the mimbar transformed him into a moral compass and spiritual authority whose influence transcended the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State.

On behalf of his family, Saraki extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the immediate family of the late Chief Imam; the Council of Ulama, Alfas, and Imams in Kwara State and beyond; and the entire people of the Ilorin Emirate.

He stated that Ilorin, Kwara State, and the Nigerian Muslim Ummah have lost a towering spiritual leader, an accomplished scholar, and a symbol of faith, moderation, and service to humanity.

“The late Chief Imam served diligently as the spiritual head of Ilorin and as Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Ulama, Alfas and Imams, guiding generations with wisdom, clarity, and uncommon humility.

“From the pulpit, his sonorous voice consistently called the faithful to righteousness, peace, discipline, and communal harmony. His sermons and teachings further strengthened Ilorin’s historic reputation as a bastion of Islamic theology, jurisprudence, moderation, and intellectual excellence.

“A worthy heir to a noble lineage of Islamic scholarship, Sheikh (Dr.) Muhammad Bashir Salihu embodied the finest values of Ilorin’s spiritual heritage. His life reflected piety, loyalty, diligence, and a deep respect for knowledge.

“Beyond his role as Chief Imam, he was a teacher, mentor, and father-figure to many, shaping minds and character through learning and exemplary conduct.

His leadership fostered unity within the Ilorin Emirate and strengthened the harmonious relationship between the Emirate Council and the Islamic community”, he stated.

Saraki also recalled the father-son relationship he had with the late Chief Imam, describing his prayers, counsel, and moral support during critical moments in his public service as unforgettable.

He noted that the Saraki family had, over the years, benefited immensely from the goodwill, guidance, and sincere supplications of the late Chief Imam, just as his late father, Oloye (Dr.) Abubakar Olusola Saraki held him in the highest esteem for his integrity and unwavering commitment to the Ummah.

As the people mourn this great loss, Saraki urged the Ilorin Emirate and the Muslim Ummah to take solace in the enduring legacy left behind by the late Chief Imam, a life devoted to Allah, service to humanity, the propagation of knowledge, and the nurturing of future generations of scholars and professionals. He said the works and teachings of Sheikh (Dr.) Muhammad Bashir Salihu would continue to inspire generations yet unborn.

He prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive the shortcomings of the departed scholar, accept his decades of service as acts of ibadah, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort the Ilorin Emirate, his family, and the entire Muslim Ummah.