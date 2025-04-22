Chief Imam Hails Emir Of Ilorin At 85

Share

The Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Abdulkadir Sholagberu, has paid glowing tributes to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, describing the monarch as an unparalleled statesman and a staunch promoter of unity and progress.

In a congratulatory message to the Emir, Sholagberu, who is also the first Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin, noted that the Emir has provided qualitative leadership to the people of the Ilorin Emirate both before and since his historic enthronement as the 11th Emir of Ilorin.

The renowned cleric, who is also a member of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Doha, Kuwait, said the Emir’s reign has witnessed many significant positive transformations, including the remodeling of the Ilorin Central Jumaat Mosque and the facelift of the Ilorin Eid Praying Ground, among several others.

Sholagberu thanked the Emir for being an inspirational leader who consistently encourages his subjects and others to strive for greatness.

He added that the Emir has done so much good, in so many remarkable ways, that he remains a model worthy of emulation.

He also appreciated the Executive Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for recognizing and supporting the Emir’s transformational leadership.

He noted that the governor’s tenure, under the guidance of the Emir the Sarduana of Ilorin will be remembered as a significant chapter in the monarch’s reign.

Sholagberu, who also serves as the National President of the Shehu Alimi Foundation for Peace and Development, prayed to Allah to grant the Emir long life, sound health, and enduring happiness to continue his service to Allah and humanity.

