Chidoka Seeks FG–State Collaboration As NgREN Appoints Athena Center To Governing Board

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has called for stronger collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments in building a unified data architecture for secondary and tertiary institutions across the country.

Chidoka made the call in Abuja during the inauguration of the new Governing Board of the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN), where the Athena Center for Policy and Leadership was formally appointed as a member. He represented the Centre at the event.

According to him, it would be impractical for the Federal Government to undertake such a critical national project without fully involving state governments who own and manage the majority of educational institutions in Nigeria.

Chidoka, who also serves as Chancellor of the Athena Center, welcomed the digital transformation efforts underway but stressed that deeper inclusion and financial commitment from state governments is essential.

“For education to succeed, states must invest, lead, and commit. The Federal Government must coordinate and support, but it cannot carry the burden of school management alone,” he said.

In a statement issued by the Board’s Media and Communications Officer, Mr. Paul Liam, NgREN, Nigeria’s national research and education backbone provides high-speed connectivity, shared digital services, and collaboration infrastructure for universities and research institutions. TERAS powers the digital applications that support research, data exchange, and digital learning across the tertiary education system.

The new NgREN/TERAS Board was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, during the Nigeria National EdTech Strategy Mid-Term Co-Creation Workshop, held with support from the Mastercard Foundation and the World Bank Group.

Members of the Board include the Executive Secretaries of NUC, NBTE, NCCE, and TETFund; representatives of vice chancellors, rectors, and provosts; as well as key digital infrastructure bodies such as NCC, Galaxy Backbone, and USPF. The Athena Center joins as the civil society representative.

In his remarks, Dr. Alausa acknowledged the Athena Center’s contributions to national transparency reforms, noting that the Ministry’s Federal Tertiary Institutions Governance Transparency Portal (FTIGTP) drew inspiration from the Centre’s research and advocacy work. He expressed confidence that the reconstituted Board would deliver measurable improvements within two years to strengthen Nigeria’s research ecosystem and digital readiness.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s digital vision, Dr. Alausa stated: “For the first time, Nigeria is building a unified data architecture for basic, secondary, and tertiary institutions. You cannot reform what you cannot measure, and we are determined to measure what matters.”

Echoing this, Dr. Tijani underscored the importance of interoperability in achieving national digital transformation. “Digital transformation fails when systems operate in silos. Our priority is a national architecture where platforms talk to each other and every school is connected,” he said.