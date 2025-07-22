Chidoka Institutes N2m Health Insurance, Savings Initiative For Obosi Youths

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has launched a health insurance and savings initiative worth ₦2,105,000 for 1,000 youths of Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Chidoka, who also serves as the Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, announced the provision of one-year free health insurance for over 1,000 youths and women in Obosi under the Nneka Chidoka Outreach Programme. The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, reflects his ongoing commitment to expanding access to affordable healthcare and supporting state-led programmes aimed at improving public welfare.

The announcement was made during a visit by members of the newly formed Ositadimma Age Grade comprising men and women born in 1985 and 1986 who adopted Chief Chidoka’s name in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Obosi. The event, held at his country home, was attended by community elders, the Ndichie, Abummadu, and other stakeholders.

Chief Chidoka disclosed that more than 300 members of the Ositadimma Age Grade would be enrolled immediately into the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme at a cost of ₦12,500 per person. Other youth organisations in Obosi are expected to join soon, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 1,000. Officials from the state health insurance agency were on ground to begin registration.

“Health insurance is not a luxury; it is a civic right and a public good,” Chidoka stated. “I am proud to support the Anambra State Government’s efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to our people.”

In addition to the healthcare programme, Chidoka unveiled a development blueprint for the Ositadimma Age Grade to guide its long-term contribution to the community. This includes embracing the state health insurance scheme, promoting a savings culture through a cooperative fund to finance a major project by their 10th anniversary, instituting a group life insurance policy for social protection, and acting as community monitors of the Governor Charles Soludo-led administration’s free education policy to ensure no child in Obosi is left behind.

To support the savings initiative, Chidoka donated ₦500,000 as seed capital to be lodged with Adike Microfinance Bank, Obosi. Additional contributions came from Chiefs Mgbakogu and Udemba, who donated ₦150,000 and ₦200,000 respectively, along with several other chiefs who pledged varying amounts.

Speaking further, Chidoka advised the youths to make the most of their “Golden Decade” the crucial years between ages 25 and 35 as a foundation for building their families, community, and nation. He urged them to apply wisdom, hard work, and the fear of God in all they do.

Describing the age-grade system as a unique Igbo institution for social progress, Chidoka encouraged the group to uphold the tradition through innovation, collective responsibility, and a strong sense of service.

In appreciation, the Ositadimma Age Grade presented Chief Chidoka with an Award of Honour for his visionary leadership, philanthropy, and unwavering dedication to youth empowerment and community development.

This initiative further reaffirms Chief Osita Chidoka’s stature as a patriotic son of Anambra State, a firm advocate of progressive policies, and a tireless promoter of community-led transformation.