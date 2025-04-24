Chidoka Endorses Soludo For Second Term

Share

Former Minister of Aviation and gubernatorial candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP) in the last Anambra State governorship election, Osita Chidoka, has formally endorsed the second-term bid of Governor Charles Soludo.

Recall that Chidoka announced in 2024 that he had left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), though he did not disclose his next political affiliation.

It is, however, being speculated that should Anambra Central District produce the next governor of the state, Chidoka remains one of the top contenders to succeed Soludo after his second term.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka emphasized that the upcoming November 8 governorship election is more than a political contest—it is “a serious and fundamental decision about the future of Anambra State.”

“The question before us is not what candidates are saying today, but who truly represents the future we want to build,” Chidoka stated. “Among all the governorship candidates, who would I want my son to be like? My answer is clear: Governor Charles Soludo.”

Invoking the iconic Cuban tradition where children declared, “We want to be like Che,” in honor of revolutionary leader Che Guevara, Chidoka called for a similar vision for Anambra’s future.

“We must begin to think in generational terms. Like the children of Cuba who saw Che as a model of courage and purpose, our children should look up to leaders like Soludo—First Class brain, former CBN Governor, global thinker, and committed public servant. That is the future I want for Anambra.”

Chidoka also praised Soludo’s focus on education, revealing their joint efforts in developing a model for free basic education across the state.

He described education as the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and commended the governor’s commitment to making quality education accessible to every child.

He further lauded Soludo’s inclusive leadership style and his ability to surround himself with capable individuals who drive impactful change, noting that the capacity to identify talent is critical to sustainable governance.

Highlighting the innovative Homeland Security Law 2025, Chidoka applauded the administration’s bold approach to security, which makes landlords, communities, and religious institutions active stakeholders in crime prevention.

He described the law as “a national template for proactive, morally grounded, and technologically enabled security governance.”

“There are no sentiments here,” Chidoka concluded. “Governor Soludo is the kind of man I want my son to emulate. He is the standard-bearer for the Anambra of tomorrow—and that is why I fully support his re-election.”

