Chidoka Charges African Universities On Spirit Of ‘Mekaria’

The Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership and former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, OFR, has called on Nigerian universities to become engines of continuous excellence, curiosity, and innovation — what he described as the “Mekaria Spirit,” meaning doing more, doing better.

Delivering the Convocation Lecture at the 5th Combined Convocation Ceremony of Paul University, Awka, held on Friday, 17 October 2025, Chidoka urged African universities to redefine their purpose in the Intelligence Age by producing leaders equipped with curiosity, grit, and ethical grounding to build inclusive, data-driven societies.

“The future belongs to the curious, the courageous, and the continuously improving. Mekaria is not a slogan — it is a mindset of disciplined curiosity, moral courage, and unrelenting excellence. It is the spirit that built civilisations, discovered continents, and transformed institutions,” Chidoka said.

He recounted his early experience of arriving in Abuja for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with just ₦20 in his pocket, earning the NYSC Honours Award through hard work and integrity, and how that journey shaped his philosophy of Mekaria.

Chidoka emphasised that Africa must leapfrog the Industrial Age and harness the opportunities of the Artificial Intelligence era, arguing that universities must become “the infrastructure of innovation and civilisation.”

“If our universities produce citizens who can think, build, and serve, Africa will not just catch up; it will leap forward,” he added.

Addressing the graduands, Chidoka reminded them that “the future belongs to the curious, the courageous, and the continuously improving.”

“The 21st century will not reward those who wait for change; it will reward those who create it,” he said.

“Be curious enough to ask new questions. Be courageous enough to take new risks. Be disciplined enough to do more, do better,” he said.

The Convocation Ceremony also witnessed the award of Postgraduate and Undergraduate Degrees to 615 graduates, including 18 PhDs, 54 MScs, and 474 First Degrees, as well as the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees on distinguished Nigerians for their contributions to national development.