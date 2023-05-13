Chidinma Marks Second Year As Gospel Singer With Music Video

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekile, has released a music video for her new song, Ifunanya gi, which is part of her latest EP, Psalm 16. The EP was released in October 2022 and has been well-received by fans and critics alike. Ifunanya gi’s video is a stunning visual representation of the song’s message, the unending love of God.

The video was directed by a reputable director, Adeleye “Leyonne” Adeniyi and co-directed by the renowned Media Executive, EeZee Tee. “I’m excited to share this video with my fans,” said Chidinma, who is also known as Minister Chidinma.

“The song speaks of the Love of God. It is a soulful testimony of God’s love, celebrating salvation, as I mark my second year since I transitioned to being a gospel music artiste, under Ee- Zee Conceptz Global, who stood by me to facilitate my journey this far.

Minister Chidinma has always been known for her exceptional talent and powerful voice, and Ifunanya gi is a testament to her ability to craft timeless love song. With this new visual release, she continues to solidify her position as one of Nigeria’s most talented and respected musicians.

Fans and newcomers of Chidinma will appreciate the beauty and emotional depth of Ifunanya gi and the EP, Psalm16. The music video is now available on YouTube, the official handle of EeZee Global and other official streaming platforms. In May 2021, Chidinma revealed on Instagram that she made a transition to gospel music and is now engaged in Christian ministry. She released her first gospel single, titled, Jehovah Overdo, that same month.