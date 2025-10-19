Chidimma Unamba: You Must’ve Back-up Plan To Survive In Nollywood

Chidimma Maryrose Unamba is one of the young generation actors making it big in Nollywood. Her acting career, which started out of passion for the big screen, has shot her into limelight bringing her to working with legendary thespians in the industry. The actress, who hails from Anambra State, is one of the few, born with natural beauty and a curvy figure many women pay money to achieve. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Chidimma states that hard work, not physical beauty open doors. She also explains why Asaba, Delta State is fast becoming movie location hub for Nollywood.

‘Pretty face doesn’t make life easier’

There is always an interesting story that follows how people often find themselves in the movie industry. What is your own story?

From my teenage years, I knew that entertainment industry was calling my name. I already decided I wanted to be an actress. I was always in awe when I watch beautiful actresses and how serious they get on with their role when the director says “action”. It fascinated me a lot. That’s why I am in Nollywood, fulfilling that dream.

Back in your teenage years, was acting, entertainment in the career list you drew up, or did your parents want you to become a doctor or lawyer?

Acting was one of the things I had passion for and yes, my parents wanted me to be a nurse. But I had to follow my dream because, at the end of the day, it’s what makes me happy. I waited for extra two years, hoping to study Theater Arts but it didn’t work out.

So, I settled for languages (Linguistics) because it’s similar to acting. My parents weren’t supportive of my decision but they couldn’t force me since I was sponsoring myself in school. There’s a saying that goes, ‘You can lead a horse to the water but you can’t force it to drink.'”

Many actresses and actors always speak about their audition days. How would you describe those days?

Was it interesting or exhausting? My audition days were very exhausting. As we all know, in Nollywood, there are lots of back doors. By “back doors,” I mean things like sleeping your way into roles or using money to get what you want. I remember one time I auditioned for a role and passed.

Later that night, the director called me and asked me to come see him before I could get the script. Because I didn’t show up, I was still excited the next day—I had already called everyone, even my family, to tell them I got a great role and would start shooting soon.

I packed my bags and went to the location, only to find out they had given my role to someone else. I asked the producer what happened, and he told me to speak to the director. When I asked the director, he didn’t respond.

So, I started looking for whoever owned the movie. The director saw what I was trying to do and told me to go home. He said: “When it’s your time to act, we’ll call you.” Till today, I haven’t received that call—lol. Still, I’m thankful for where I am today.

What was the biggest challenge you faced as a newcomer in Nigerian movie industry?

The biggest challenge I have faced in my acting career has to do with being born with a beautiful face and good figure. I say this because, most times, how I look, sometimes some producers, directors, and Executive producers have tried to date me or make advances. I remember one day, a movie director asked me out and I said, No. Later, the owner of the movie cast me in the same film.

On the day of the shoot, Sir Pete Edochie was also in the movie. It was my first time seeing him in person. So, when the director said “Action,” I looked at Sir Pete and completely forgot my lines. The director immediately started shouting at me, telling me to get out. He accused me of sleeping with the Executive producer and said that was the only reason I got the role, claiming I didn’t know anything.

I burst into tears. Sir Pete Edochie then told the director to step outside. He told the director that I was either starstruck or scared of him, and that’s why I couldn’t speak. He was 100 per cent right because as soon as the director left, I delivered my lines perfectly. After the shoot, Sir Pete called me aside and told me not to worry about what the director said.

He said I did well and that because I am a very pretty girl, people will always try to take advantage of me. He advised me to keep reading scripts at home and practicing, and that if I kept doing that, acting would eventually become second nature. Months later, I saw him again.

This time, I played his daughter—the princess—in a movie titled 50 Days: Christ the Movie. I performed really well, and he was very proud of me. So, most times, people assume you are a loose woman just because you look good or blessed with good physical features.

Asaba, Delta State, is now regarded as the main hub for Nollywood movie sets. Tell us why many producers love Asaba?

Asaba has become a Nollywood hotspot due to its affordability, accessibility, and cultural richness making it ideal for fastpaced film production. Here’s why many producers are drawn to Asaba for their movie sets:

Why is Asaba a Nollywood favourite?

– Cost-Effective Production Asaba offers lower production costs compared to Lagos or Abuja. From accommodation to location fees, producers can stretch their budgets further while maintaining quality.

– Easy Access to Local Talent The city is home to a growing pool of actors, crew members, and technical professionals. Many aspiring talents from nearby towns like Ogwashi-Uku, Okpanam, and Agbor flock to Asaba, making casting and staffing easier.

– Rich Cultural Backdrop Asaba’s traditional architecture, scenic landscapes, and vibrant local culture provide authentic settings for epic and familycentered stories. This is especially valuable for films with village scenes, folklore, or historical themes.

– Supportive Local Government Delta State’s government has shown interest in promoting the creative industry. Initiatives like film villages and productionfriendly policies have made Asaba more attractive to filmmakers.

– Fast Turnaround for “Asaba-style” Films Many directors specialise in the “Asaba movie” format—dramatic plots, family feuds, and love stories with local flavour. These films are often shot quickly and efficiently, catering to a massive audience across Nigeria and the Diaspora.

– Growing Infrastructure With new film villages and production hubs emerging, Asaba is becoming more equipped to handle multiple shoots simultaneously, reducing logistical headaches for producers. Asaba’s rise isn’t just about convenience— it’s about creating a space, where Nollywood’s stories can thrive with speed, style, and soul.

Tell us some of the movies you have featured in?

I have featured in many movies but can bring out few”50days with Christ”, “On my wish” , “A kiss of betrayal”, “Agony of love”, “Game of love” ,”Crazy mother in law”, “My Bugatti”, “My wife and I”, “Dangerous sister”, “War for the throne”, “Perfect wedding plan” “The devil you know” …and so many.

Many young people believe acting is not that tedious. What is your reply when you come across such comments?

Acting is a very demanding job, and many people underestimate its challenges. Some think it’s an easy way to make money, assuming actors are always rich. However, the reality is that acting doesn’t always guarantee a steady income.

Most actors struggle financially until they become established celebrities, securing lucrative contracts, endorsements, and fan gifts. To survive in this industry, it’s essential to have a backup plan or another source of income. I’d advise young aspiring actors to complete their education and develop a stable career or skillset.

Acting can be a fulfilling career but it’s crucial to be realistic about the financial challenges. When approached by young people wanting to pursue acting, I ask if they’ve completed their education or have a stable source of income. It’s essential to be prepared for the difficulties and uncertainties of this profession.”

We have seen many actresses go under the knife to improve their looks, increase butt size or breasts. Some even go as far as bleaching their skin. Why is it on the increase? Regarding bleaching and body modification, I don’t have much to say, since I’m comfortable with my natural skin tone and body. As a public figure, confidence is key.

If someone chooses to alter their appearance to feel more confident, that’s their decision. I recall a conversation with a fellow actress, who emphasised the importance of selfconfidence and presentation as a public figure, feeling that it sets a good example for fans. While I may not personally relate, I understand the pressure and don’t judge individuals for their choices because at the end of the day, it’s their money ,their body and their confidence.

There is a saying out there that once a girl is pretty, the world is at her feet. Is that true?

Are things really that easy for beautiful girls like you? I don’t believe that is true or let me say that saying does not apply to everyone. I don’t think so. Things aren’t okay at all, as far as I’m concerned. Yes, I’m a pretty girl with a good figure, and I’m also a public figure but things are far from easy for me.

People often say that actresses and celebrities are prostitutes. I don’t want to be seen that way, especially because of the promise I made to my mom. I believe in one man, one woman. My mother is a pastor, and because of that, I hustle hard to make money, take care of people, and support my family. I’m the breadwinner, and I also manage a foundation. I order clothes for people online.

I do pedicures. I offer massage services all to make money and to help others. Right now, things are really tough, especially for girls like me. There’s a saying: “Use what you have to get what you want.” But I’m not willing to use what I have in that way, and because of that, I don’t have everything I truly want. I’ve been bullied. My colleagues have bullied me.

They laugh behind my back because I don’t wear the most expensive clothes or use flashy things. Some even laugh when they see me in a keke (tricycle). Sometimes, I don’t get roles in movies—even when I’m perfect for them just because I don’t have a car. I used to have a car but I sold it when my dad was dying. Now, I don’t have one.

I remember one day I came to a movie location and Destiny Etiko saw me. I greeted her, and what she said was, “Fine girl, you still dey enter keke? As pretty as you are?” I laughed but when I got home, I cried my eyes out. I begged God to please send me my own helper. I still believe that will happen someday. So, no, it’s not what people think. It’s not all easy just because you have a pretty face.

Aside acting, you are said to have a foundation. Tell us what inspired you to establish a foundation and what you do at the foundation?

Yes I manage a foundation called (PUREHEARTFOUNDATION on Instagram. Giving is what I have been doing all my life and it was inspired by my life experiences. I lived with my father’s sister and it was not funny at all. The maltreatment was more than something else. Her husband at some point started taking advantage of me from when I was 11 year till I clocked 13 years.

When my aunty found out , they said if I tell anyone, that they will put poison in my food and I will die. Then, they will tell my dad it’s malaria and typhoid that killed me and because we don’t have money, my father will not say anything. There is one lady in their compound, their neighbour that takes care of me whenever I ran out of the house.

She owns a foundation. She was really kind to me. What she did for me changed my life. I told her that I will someday own a foundation. Years later, here I am. I started with helping people with any little I have. I can use my last money to help people. There is this joy I have whenever someone is happy around me.

Yes, I don’t wear expensive clothes, or drive cars or buy houses like my colleagues do but I am super happy whenever I make someone happy.