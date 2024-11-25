Chidimma Adetshina represented Nigeria with pride, panache –Uche Ogbodo, Ebere Nwizu

Share

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and Ebere Nwizu joined many proud Nigerians to eulogise Chidimma Adetshina for making Nigeria proud at the 2024 Miss Universe.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Uche Ogbodo stated, “I couldn’t be more proud! She represented Nigeria with grace, passion, and pride, proving that her dreams—and ours—are limitless and Boundless!

“Chidimma’s journey was truly inspiring Honestly. From initially withdrawing from the Miss South Africa 2024 beauty pageant to later winning the Miss Universe Nigeria title. She is Very Resilient, Determined and it all paid off at the end ! She made Nigeria shine on the global stage,” shevsaid

Since Agbani Darego’s Legendary Victory in 2001 , Chidimma is the first Nigerian and African to be crowned Miss Universe first runner. Her achievement is a testament to Chidimma’s hard work and Dedication to Win ! “I am so Proud to be a Nigerian right now as a Nigerian,” Uche Ogbodo Said.

On the same page, another Nollywood actress, Ebere Nwizu Said Nigeria is a force to reckon with in any industry, whether its telecoms, Arts, Entertainment or Beauty. Her win is well deserved.

‘We expect First Place Miss Universe 2025,” she noted.

Share

Please follow and like us: