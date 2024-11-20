Share

2024 Miss Universe’s first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina on Wednesday announced her decision to quit pageantry.

Speaking at a recent interview with Silverbird TV, Adetshina said pageantry has been a traumatic experience for her.

According to her, she’s quitting for personal reasons and relocating to Nigeria from her estranged country, South Africa.

She said: “Finishing in the top 2 (at the Miss Universe competition) is still a shocker for me… Honestly, I am done. Pageantry was a real traumatic experience for me

“People still don’t understand how I felt. There were times when I almost quit during the Miss Universe contest.

“I’m really done with pageantry. I want to focus on myself and establish who I am. And forward my education as well.”

Chidinma Adetshina was named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania after finishing as 1st runner-up at the Miss Universe competition,

She won Miss Nigeria after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa contest after she attracted scrutiny over her nationality.

