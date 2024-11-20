New Telegraph

November 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chidimma Adetshina Quits…

Chidimma Adetshina Quits Pageantry Days After 2024 Miss Universe Contest

2024 Miss Universe’s first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina on Wednesday announced her decision to quit pageantry.

Speaking at a recent interview with Silverbird TV, Adetshina said pageantry has been a traumatic experience for her.

According to her, she’s quitting for personal reasons and relocating to Nigeria from her estranged country, South Africa.

READ ALSO:

She said: “Finishing in the top 2 (at the Miss Universe competition) is still a shocker for me… Honestly, I am done. Pageantry was a real traumatic experience for me

“People still don’t understand how I felt. There were times when I almost quit during the Miss Universe contest.

“I’m really done with pageantry. I want to focus on myself and establish who I am. And forward my education as well.”

Chidinma Adetshina was named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania after finishing as 1st runner-up at the Miss Universe competition,

She won Miss Nigeria after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa contest after she attracted scrutiny over her nationality.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Rivers Crisis: Wike Snubs Rivers Judicial Inquiry On Arson, Killings
Read Next

Davido Planning To Take A Second Igbo Wife – Speed Darlington
Share
Copy Link
×