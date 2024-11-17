Chidimma Adetshina Makes History As First Runner-Up At Miss Universe 2024

Share

Chidimma Adetshina, the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, has made history by securing the position of first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, held in Mexico City on Sunday.

Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, emerged as the winner, claiming the prestigious crown in a dazzling finale.

Alongside Adetshina and Theilvig, contestants from Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Canada, and Peru were among the top 12 finalists.

Adetshina’s rise to prominence was marked by her eloquence and poise, particularly her compelling responses on diversity and respect for humanity.

Her journey through the competition was nothing short of remarkable, advancing from the top 30 to the top five and ultimately becoming one of the final two contenders for the crown.

Despite her exceptional performance, Theilvig claimed the title, succeeding Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Adetshina’s path to Miss Universe was not without its challenges. Born to a Nigerian father and Mozambique mother, she initially faced criticism and withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant due to her nationality.

However, the Silverbird Group, organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria, extended an invitation for her to compete, where she ultimately won the national title and represented Nigeria on the global stage.

Her achievement as first runner-up is a proud moment for Nigeria, marking a historic milestone in the country’s pageant history.

