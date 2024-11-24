Chidimma Adetshina: I nearly dropped out of Miss Universe contest

Share

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, Chidimma Adetshina brought glory to Nigeria by becoming the First Runner-up at the 73rd World Miss Universe. She made history as the first black African to win the second place title. The accomplishment was against odds- a social media backlash, petitions to stop her from competing and the decision chosen going to hospital. Adetshina chose the Nigerian resilience to fulfil the dream she started. On Tuesday, the Silverbird Group, organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria, threw a mini welcome party and press conference for the newly crowned Queen. IFEOMA ONONYE, was one of the journalists on ground to welcome Adetshina, where she spoke about pushing herself to victory

There was a bit of confusion in our newsroom recently after your win and some of our editors wanted to know the origin of the two tribe names you bear, Chidimma Adetshina. Are you Igbo or Yoruba? Can you clear the confusion?

I am Igbo and Chidimma Adetshina is my name and there is nothing I can do about it. It is who I am.

In one of the posts on social media, your dress designer is a Nigerian, Rikaoto By Me. Did she make just one of your outing dresses?

Oh, Rikaoto did not just make one of the dresses. She made majority of the dresses and I am grateful to her. Maryam Elisha has not only been a designer; she has been more like a sister. She took me more than a client and I am really grateful to her. There are a lot of videos I will like to post to thank people that have been a positive part of my journey and Rikaoto By Me is definitely one of them.

Tell us about your childhood.

My childhood was fun. I am a very shy person. I am a bit reserved and like to be on my own. I don’t really talk much. I am an indoor person. I am also an athlete. I played indoor and outdoor netball in for my provinvce. I am a Law student. My life has been centered around sports.

At what point did the dream of becoming a crowned Beauty Queen come in?

I used to do beauty contest for fun. I remember I did it in Bambi, when I was four years old. I did pageantry in my Primary School, Gudry Park. I also did pageantry in my secondary school. It wasn’t really something I took seriously. I always wanted to have fun with it. I only took it seriously in 2017, when I saw Demi-Leigh win Mis Universe. That was when I wanted to pursue winning Miss Universe.

How would you rate your journey in pageantry so far?

It has been one hectic journey so far but I am really grateful for everything and I am also grateful about the outcome.

With everything that happened in South Africa, when the pageantry journey started, did you know that at some point, you would come to Nigeria to represent Nigeria at the world Miss Universe stage?

I feel like I had a fair share with everyone in the competition in South Africa but when I got here, Nigeria, I was like ‘oh my word’, there is a tough competition here. I also felt that I am capable. I just had to trust myself and believe in myself.

Speaking about capabilities, what do you think about the social media backlash that followed after it was announced that you were going to compete with other girls in Miss Universe Nigeria?

It was expected because I was already facing backlash in South Africa. So, I knew that accepting the invitation to come and compete in Miss Universe Nigeria is going to be another big thing. I don’t think I still feel those emotions anymore because I really had to put that to bed. It was a very traumatic experience as well because it felt like everything I was trying to do at the time, it felt like I was not doing anything right. A lot of people were saying things that made me feel like, should I do it or should I give up? Should I doubt myself? I am really glad I never listened to social media and that I followed what was in my heart.

Before Miss Universe Nigeria invitation, you must have been planning to visit Nigeria in the nearest future. Coming at this time, was that part of the plan?

No, it was not part of the plan. I remember that at the beginning of the year, I told myself that I need to go to Nigeria. I have never been to Nigeria. I didn’t know how and when but I needed to go to Nigeria but God said, ‘I am going to show you how.’

How has it been staying in Nigeria? What do you miss most?

Nigeria has been a blessing for me. Since I arrived, it has been good things, after good things, after good things and I just made history for Nigeria and I know it will be more good things after this.

It has been amazing. I missed Jollof Rice when I went to Mexico. I remember calling my aunt to ask, “where can I get jollof rice in Mexico because I am so hungry”

Tell us your experience on the world stage

That was really tough. I remember I got to a stage where I said I really can’t do this; I really needed to go home but inside kept saying, yes you can do it! This is what you have always wanted. The main goal for me was just to walk the stage. I was sick on the 10th of November after the opening shoot and the 14th of November was the pre-event. I was told to choose to go to the hospital and not participate or stay and compete. I was like, what? After all I have been through? Now I need to choose to go to the hospital? I said no. I really need to walk the stage. That was really what I wanted. I am glad I got to experience this opportunity.

You came second? How did you feel?

I came second and it is still a shocker for me because I never expected that I would be first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024. Coming this far proves that we should never doubt ourselves. When we face certain things and things are not going our way, we tend to say, it’s not working out , let’s give up.’ I think I really showed that giving up is not an option. You really need to push through. Sometimes, it may not be the result that you want but you can always gain something from it.

What do you make of the fact that South Africa is not happy that you represented Nigeria and added to the fact that their own contestant dropped out of the competition?

I think people are just making this whole thing a big deal. It is really sad to see because most of the times, people don’t understand the ripple effect these things can have on people. A lot of the times, people say certain things about Miss South Africa, Mia and myself or they compare us. Most times, these types of things cause conflicts among Beauty Queens. I am really glad it didn’t have any effect on us because we were actually cool with each other.

You have younger people that see you as a role model. What will be your advice to them if they want to become Beauty Queens in future?

I feel like all of us are different and we all move differently. For me, it’s either, I motivate myself, or someone motivates me or something else motivates me. I will say, ‘always have one of the three. If two out of the three do not work, the last one will work.’ Sometimes, you may try to motivate yourself and it might not work. Also, someone may try to motivate you and it might not work either but may be one little thing from outside can get you to a point where you say, ‘I can do it’. For me, I saw a quote that says, The Question is Not Who Will Let Me’ Its Who Will Stop Me’. The moment I saw this quote, I felt so connected with it. I feel like I went to Mexico with this quote because when I got to Mexico, there was a petition for me not to walk the Miss Universe stage and I felt like my life was ending. I was like ‘Oh God , this cannot work out again’. The quote kept ringing in my ear, that Nobody is going to stop you. You just need to show it.

What is next for you?

What is next for me is obviously not pageantry. I have said it before that I am done with pageantry. I feel like I really did well. I made myself proud and I made Nigeria proud and that is what I really wanted, but moving forward, I just want to finish my education. I am a Law student and in my final year and I will love to graduate. I will also seek other potentials that I have within myself that I haven’t yet discovered.

I will play down on pageantry to focus more on my education. I will work more on runway, modeling and acting, maybe.

