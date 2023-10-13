Chidi Mokeme, Sam Dede Star As ‘Merry Men 3’ Hits Cinema

‘Merry Men 3: Nemesis’, a movie by AY Makun, the Nigerian comedian, is set to hit cinemas across the country today, October 13. The movie producer recently released the trailer of the highly-anticipated film via his Instagram page. ‘Merry Men 3’ is produced by Darlington Abuda and directed by Moses Inwang.

The movie features prominent movie stars including Ramsey Nouah, Ayo Makun, Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme, and Segun Arinze. Others include Williams Uchemba, Ufuoma McDermott, Ireti Doyle, Francis Onwochei, Nadia Buari, Caroline Hutchings, Jide Kosoko, Linda Osifo, and Regina Daniels.

‘Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons’ was first produced in 2018, starring Nouah, Makun, Damilola Adegbite, Folarin Falana, Jim Iyke, Williams, and Richard Mofe-Damijo. The movie tells the story of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors.

The four-man gang’s lives are wrapped with their thriving businesses, fast cars, luxury homes, and the women in their lives. In the same year, ‘Merry Men’ was among the top five highest-earning cinema movies, grossing N230 million.

The first sequel was released later in 2020 and streamed on Netflix after the US streaming platform acquired rights to the movie. One of the highlights from ‘Merry Men 3’ is when Nadia Buari, the Ghanaian actress, tied the knot with Nouah. The plush wedding ceremony was officiated by Dede.