Chidi Mokeme: Combining Talent With Swag, Fashion

The generation that grew up watching Chidi Mokeme on television in the early 2000s will agree that once the movie poster carries his face, be ready to be dazzled with talent, charisma, which is called swag now and a full dose of great fashion.

He is that tall good looking dude, movie producers just love to dress up to keep their female fans spellbound.

There is a reason Chidi Mokeme played that role in the movie “Shanti Town” like it was his second person. Aside being regarded as king of Crime on big screens, Mokeme delivered that role like he was saying, ‘Let’s go show these youngsters how it is done’. That is talent.

“And who can ever look more dapper in suit more than a tall well built model, like Mokeme? It can only another model blessed with good looks?

Whether he is wearing just t-shirts, joggers or shorts, Mokeme always looks like he is ready to hit the fashion runway.

At 50, his looks have become better like fine wine. He is not just loved for knowing the fashion that fits, he is loved for exceptional skill in acting and creating many fantasies for ladies on the screen since the beginning of his acting career.

Born March 17, 1972, Chidi Geoff Azubuike Mokeme Jnr, is a Nigerian actor, producer, and director. He has enjoyed success in fashion, television, and film.