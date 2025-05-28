Chiderije Mbah Wins One Day MD/CEO Of Wema Bank, Receives Salary

Share

…announces children, teens offers in celebration of Children’s Day

In a stirring celebration of potential, leadership, and the boundless possibilities of the next generation, 12-year-old Chiderije Mbah, winner of the Wema Bank One-Day MD/CEO initiative, took over the reins of Wema Bank Plc yesterday, as part of the financial institution’s Children’s Day activities.

The initiative, created to spotlight young talent and inspire leadership ambition in children across Nigeria, saw dozens of entries from aspiring child leaders.

Participants were asked to submit video pitches detailing their ideal role in the bank and why they believed they deserved the opportunity.

Chiderije’s submission stood out for its eloquence, clarity of vision, and passion for leadership, earning him the prestigious honour of leading Nigeria’s oldest indigenous and most innovative bank, Wema Bank, for a day.

On the morning of his takeover, Chiderije arrived at the Bank’s Head Office in Lagos to a purple carpet reception and a warm welcome bytop executives.

From meeting with key management members to making real-time executive decisions, he was given full exposure to the demands and responsibilities of a CEO. But he did not stop at merely observing, he came prepared to lead.

Chiderije’s bold debut was followed by a deeply symbolic moment: the official handover of the MD/CEO insignia from Wema Bank’s substantive Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Moruf Oseni, who commended the young leader’s courage and foresight.

In a surprise gesture that left many in awe, Mr. Oseni announced he would be giving his one-day salary for May 27 to Chiderije, as a reward for taking on the responsibilities of the day.

“The Wema way is ‘work hard, reward hard,’ and as MD/CEO for today, Chiderije will experience it firsthand,” he said. The MD/CEO went on to highlight Wema Bank’s commitment to life-long empowerment, captured in the Bank’s enduring creed: “With You, All The Way.”

He reaffirmed the Bank’s belief that empowering children today lays the foundation for a better Nigeria, and a more inclusive, visionary financial sector.

“Every great man, woman, or even institution was once a child,” Oseni remarked. “If we are truly committed to shaping the future, we must start by empowering children today.

This is why Children’s Day is important to Wema Bank as a celebration and a serious leadership development opportunity.”

