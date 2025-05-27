Chiderije Mbah Becomes One-Day MD/CEO Of Wema Bank Plc

Share

In celebration of the 2025 Children’s Day, Wema Bank Plc has named 12-year-old Chiderije Mbah as its One-Day Managing Director/CEO for May 27, 2025—an inspiring initiative designed to nurture the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

The memorable event, held at the bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, underscores Wema Bank’s enduring commitment to youth empowerment as it celebrates 80 years of innovation, growth, and societal impact.

Chiderije emerged as the winner of the One-Day MD/CEO Challenge, launched earlier in May as part of the bank’s Children’s Day campaign.

He was selected after submitting a captivating video where he shared his aspirations of leading a bank and his creative vision of making finance more accessible and fun for children.

His video entry, submitted through a social media challenge, stood out among dozens of impressive submissions from children across the country.

The One-Day MD/CEO programme formed the highlight of Wema Bank’s broader Children’s Day initiative, which invited children nationwide to participate in an online challenge.

To qualify, participants were required to post a video dressed in Wema colours, state the banking role they aspired to, and either hold or open a Royal Kiddies Account (for ages 0–12) or an ALAT Xplore Wallet (for teenagers 13–17).

Blending creativity with purpose, the campaign introduced thousands of young Nigerians to financial literacy and the importance of dreaming big.

On Tuesday, May 27, Chiderije arrived at Wema Bank’s Lagos office to a purple-carpet reception and stepped into the spotlight as the bank’s symbolic chief executive.

His day was filled with engaging activities including a guided tour of the headquarters, an executive briefing session in the boardroom, and interactions with senior management.

“This is the best day of my life,” Chiderije said. “Wema Bank made me feel important.

“I’ve learned so much about being a leader and how banking works. I’ll tell all my friends to open a Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Account so they can also start learning how to save—and maybe one day, they can be MD too!”

Speaking on the initiative, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, stated:

“Our 80th anniversary is a time to reflect on our legacy and our future.

“The future belongs to young stars like Chiderije. Today’s event reaffirms our belief in the potential of Nigerian children and our commitment to helping them thrive financially, personally, and professionally.”

