Chicken Republic partners Glovo to enhance customer experience

Chicken Republic has signed partnership with Glovo, an on demand commerce platform in Nigeria, to improve the customer service experience of both companies from this month. In a statement, the alliance will see the multi-category app, Glovo leverage Chicken Republic’s over 300 stores nationwide, to reach its customers ordering online. The decision, the statement noted came from Chicken Republic’s desire to streamline its partnerships in the space and improve customer satisfaction. Through this partnership, Glovo aims to enhance the experience for Chicken Republic’s customers ordering online, from point of order to point of delivery, ensuring a more efficient service for customers. Glovo currently operates in 58 Chicken Republic stores across Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan and with this partnership, Glovo will drive customer access and convenience to Chicken Republic, while also expanding its own customer base. Prior to this partnership, Glovo has worked with Chicken Republic since May 2022 and has since grown exponentially. This move speaks to Glovo’s growth in the Nigerian market and its rise to the leader in the industry in two years of operations in the country. Mr. Kofi Abunu, CEO of Food Concepts, explained: “As the leading QSR in Nigeria, it is important to partner with brands like Glovo that share in our vision to deliver excellent customer experiences. We believe Glovo will boost our deliveries and positively impact our business.” On her part, Lamide Akinola, the General Manager for Glovo Nigeria, said: “Since our initial collaboration with Chicken Republic in May 2022, we have demonstrated the ability to provide a fast and superior service for their customers.

Related