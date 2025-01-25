Chichi Neblett: Acting not paying me, influencing does

Share

Liberian-born Nollywood actress Chichi Neblett, renowned for her captivating beauty and sensual style, has always been a popular figure on Instagram. In a recent interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the single mother of one opened up about her experiences, including how she navigates her interactions with male fans, the challenges of filming in Nigeria, and other aspects of her career.

Knowing that you have a beautiful figure, how do you deal with male admirers especially those online?

I am even tired of them. I don’t pay attention to them. Sometimes, when I am bored and have nothing to do, I go through my DMs, and it’s crazy. I just read and laugh. Sometimes, I respond, and sometimes, I just pass. But it feels good getting people to admire you. So, I just enjoy the fun that comes with it.

What’s the craziest DM you got?

He wrote, “Choose any country of your choice, business class to anywhere you want us to meet.” I just laughed it off because I knew I was going nowhere with him.

How about physically? Men must be drooling over you. How do you wade them off and control the situation?

I hardly go out. I am an indoor person, but whenever I step out and get out of my car, men will keep staring and drooling. But I will keep a straight face. This will make them see me as a mean and unapproachable woman. With my mean face, they will lack the courage to come closer. They don’t know that I am a very shy person but I always keep my face straight. Some will summon courage and enter my DM to start a chat.

Don’t you think that you are too beautiful to keep a mean face?

Hahaha, Sis, I can keep face for Africa oh! It’s out of shyness.

Looking back at your journey, is there anything you would have done differently?

Well, looking back on my journey, maybe there are some things I did which weren’t okay for which I could turn round the hands of time; but if the chance is given, I would have done better, but it’s in the past, and I know better now, that’s all I can say.

How would you rate the previous year?

It has been good. My God has been faithful to me.

Your face is scarce on the screen, any plans to go into movie production?

I produced a movie once, and my experience wasn’t too cool because I didn’t know my way through the market, and it was not advisable. Most of the time, I feel like I should try again, but something keeps holding me back. Maybe, I will just do that some day soon.

What do you think you are missing since you took a break from acting?

I am not missing much. I am happy doing what I am doing at the moment, so if the roles are not coming at least there’s something I am doing. Although, I’ve got some calls from producers in Nigeria, the timing is always wrong. Anytime I travel out of Africa, that is when I get messages to come to Nigeria to shoot. Then, sometimes too it’s either you come back buying your ticket and the rest would be taken care of. Which is not always cool.

What other businesses have you ventured into?

I influence for a couple of brands, and I sell clothes as well. Which enables me not to go out of cash at all.

Brand influencing and movies, which pays better?

Speaking for myself, the brand influencing pays better because acting is not paying me.

If you weren’t a social media influencer/actress what other career path do you think you might have pursued?

Trust me I think I am in the right field. I am sure it was meant for me.

You have a very beautiful, flawless skin, do you have your personal skincare products?

I influence for a credible brand called Reggy Truevine Health n Beauti. They supply me and I get to enjoy the products on my skin.

Do you have any plans of venturing into the skincare business?

Hopefully. But for now, I’ve plans to start a clothing line. God will make it possible; I am sure.

Your proposed clothing line, is it going to be unisex or just female?

For a start, I will do just female.

What’s the inspiration behind your fashion sense?

The truth is, I always look out for the type of clothes I wear. I look at my body stature before wearing any clothes. Most people don’t look at that. They wear anything because it’s in vogue. You have to know your body type and what looks good on you before jumping into any outfits, and that’s what I do.

