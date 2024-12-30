Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Chichi has narrowly escaped a serious injury after her POP ceiling fell on her bedside.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star expressed gratitude to God as she share the disaster that occurred in her room.

Apparently the decorative item had gotten weak and fallen off the floor. The huge chunk of the POP which had fallen fell by her bedside and not on the bed she was lying on.

Sharing the video, she thanked God for sparing her of what would have been a disastrous incident.

READ ALSO:

She wrote; “Thank you my God.”

Reaction trailing this post:

dreemz_interiors said: “This is a very big discussion that a lot of builders / Real Estate Companies are running away from ! There’s a solution to this but …………”

kingkene91 wrote: “God is Great, May we never experience death as we cross over to 2025″

favybria remarked: “The rate which bad engineers are using fake materials on building this days is alarming, thank God for your life”

crazyprescription noted: “POP has been falling a lot lately. What are the installers doing wrong? Is there no alternative for POP?”

constancehair shared: “This issue of pop falling is something else, happened to me 3months ago, the scar is still on my body, this thing is really a testimony honestly”

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DELsOaztqeW/?igsh=ZHVkajZ3bDlhamI3

Share

Please follow and like us: