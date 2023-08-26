Chicago Varsity Tango: APC Chieftain Seeks Intervention of FBI, CIA

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to urgently investigate the authorities of Chicago State University over their curious reluctance to release relevant academic records of a certain Bola Tinubu, who is believed to be the same as the current President of Nigeria.

Frank, who made this request in a statement in Abuja, said the probe has become necessary to determine the authenticity of the certificates offered to Americans, who graduated from the University that have now been called to question by President Tinubu’s claims that the with a certificate that was littered with errors.

He said that these independent institutions in the United State need to step into the matter in order that law abiding Nigerians are not made to believe that there is a level of compromise and complicity by the university in trying to shield Tinubu’s academic record c from public scrutiny.

Frank said that rather than allow Tinubu’s current claims of errors by unstated third parties in the CSU, the university authorities owe the Americans and Nigerians the duty to publicly state the facts as they are, that Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, male, born in 1952, at- tended the university and submitted credentials that are accessible to the Nigerian Court System where Tinubu seeks to hold the highest office in the land, an office that requires unblemished integrity, honesty and public trust.

He said: “Tinubu’s records are public documents because the Chicago State University is a public academic institution and not a secret cult organisation. “Tinubu is also a public servant that is duty bound to be accountable to Nigerians if he has nothing to hide or if the academic records he claims from the university are genuine