Chibok Parents Mourn Buhari, Renew Plea For Rescue Of Missing Daughters

The parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have expressed sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, while renewing their desperate appeal for the rescue of the 87 girls still missing more than a decade after their abduction by Boko Haram.

In a solemn statement issued on Tuesday, signed by two of them, Yana Galang and Zannah Mohammed on behalf of the Association of the Parents of the Missing Chibok Girls, the group paid tribute to Buhari, acknowledging the significant strides made under his administration in securing the release of 103 girls.

“We extend our condolences to the family of the former president. When President Buhari assumed office in 2015, we held on to cautious hope. During his tenure, many of our daughters were returned and for those reunions, we are quietly grateful.” the statement read.

The parents, however, noted that the joy of those returns remains incomplete as 87 girls remain unaccounted for many believed to still be held in captivity deep within the Sambisa Forest.

“For many of us, our hopes were ultimately dashed. We still wait, we still weep,” the statement added. “As we mourn our former leader, we are reminded that our pain continues and so must the nation’s commitment.”

The group urged the current government and relevant security agencies to “move beyond rhetoric” and adopt urgent, practical strategies to secure the release of the remaining girls. The figure of 87 missing girls has been confirmed by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, which has long tracked the aftermath of the April 2014 abduction.

The mass kidnapping from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, remains one of Nigeria’s most painful national tragedies. It sparked global outrage, prompting the viral #BringBackOurGirls campaign that drew support from world leaders, celebrities, and human rights groups.

Despite high-profile negotiations and military operations that led to the release of 103 girls between 2016 and 2022, the fate of the rest remains unknown, highlighting the enduring security challenges in Nigeria’s northeast.

“As we reflect on this painful chapter in our nation’s history, we renew our call: Bring back our girls. Every single one,” the statement concluded.