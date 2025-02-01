Chibok Girls: FG Reiterates Commitment To Their Rehabilitation

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has reiterated the ministry’s commitment to sustaining the rehabilitation of the Chibok girls, commending their impressive performance at the American University of Nigeria (AUN)

According to a press statement signed by Jonathan Eze, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity the Minister said this during her visit to the American University AUN in Yola, Adamawa State, where 68 survivors are undergoing rehabilitation, the Minister highlighted their strength in the face of unimaginable challenges.

The minister stated that the visit aims to evaluate the progress and success of the girls in partnership with AUN.

“I want to assure you that everybody here is important and your voice will be heard. And we’ll work together to ensure that not only you, not just the empowered women of Chibok, but everybody that wants to contribute will be able to reach their full potential and support the emergence of the Nigeria World Dream”

“The welfare and well-being of every citizen is a top priority for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

For the first time, we’re seeing an almost 1,000 per cent rise in our budget. It means we can do more for women and children families and the vulnerable in Nigeria.

You all have done so well for yourselves; it is one thing for people to experience life. “It is another thing for people to have the bounce-back ability to be able to rise above it. Life happens. Life happens.

“It can happen to anybody. Some people just go to bed, and when they wake up, they don’t have a house because of a flood, she said.

On his part, the President of the University, Prof. DeWayne Frazier, described the girls as the most intelligent and strong women, saying that the institution is proud to raise them here in Adamawa state.

He said: They have adapted so much to the environment. They are also doing well in their field of study. They have worked hard and overcame a lot.

The Chibok girls were among those kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno, in 2014.

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim presented materials and cash gifts to the girls during the visit.

Share

