Chiamaka Nnadozie’s French Luck

The Paris sky was bright and blue for Super Falcons’ first choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Cynthia Nnadozie, who walked tall as she was named one of the best four in the world in the Women’s Yashin Trophy category at the 2025 Ballon d’Or Awards, which were held last Tuesday at a glittering ceremony in the French capital.

She thus becomes the first African goalkeeper to reach that height in football. Of course, she is the reigning Best Goalkeeper in the continent following Super Falcons glorious outing at the recent Maroc 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON). France means a lot to Chiamaka.

There are many reasons to celebrate that country, from the capital Paris to Grenoble, to Saint Malo. She played for Flamingos, advanced to Falconets before moving up to the senior female national team. At the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Female Championships in France, she was not fielded in Falconets 3-0 loss to Norway.

In her debut against South Korea in Grenoble, the goalie shone as Nigeria won 2-0. Chiamaka made history as the youngest goalkeeper, at 18, to keep a clean slate in her very first appearance. In the last group match against Haiti, another award was waiting. She was voted Player of the Match, a feat that earned her the ‘Dare To Shine’ Award.

The journey ended in the quarter finals when Spain defeated Nigeria 2-1. That was when her love for Paris manifested. In 2020, Chiamaka bade goodbye to Rivers Angels after a four-year sojourn and flew to France to join Paris FC. Success followed her as the Parisians won the Coupe de France. She was named Arkema Premier League’s Best Goalkeeper in Division One Feminine for the 2023/2024 season.

While at Paris FC, a first Olympic Games opportunity offered itself. The Paris 2004 Games was right in her favourite city. Chiamaka was in the Super Falcons team. Although the team did not go beyond the group stage, the year ended well as she was picked as CAF’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024 for the second consecutive time.

This young woman, born on December 8, 2000, did not begin as a goaltender. As a prolific left winger in her primary school in Imo State, Chiamaka was forced to guard the post when the regular goalkeeper failed to honour a crucial game.

Ever since, there has been no looking back. At 15, in 2015, she was good enough to be chosen by Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt to travel to Lagos for the Airtel Rising Stars Season Five Football Tournament which her team won by beating Abuja Girls 2-0 in the grand finale.

Chiamaka left the Yaba College of Technology venue as Best Female Goalkeeper. That bright beginning has never dimmed. Presently, she is the safe hands of Brighton and Hove Albion Female team and continues to show exceptional brilliance between the posts. The British are celebrating their new star who shone in France.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or Awards said so much about Women’s football in Nigeria, at a time the men are struggling and are technically out of the 2026 World Cup. Super Falcons coach, Joe Madugu, emerged as one of the four top coaches in the world. On the global stage, Chiamaka is no stranger.

She is best remembered for her stellar performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Her 50th minute penalty save against Olympic champions, Canada was top class, for Christine Sinclair, a good taker, was denied. On the way to All Africa Games gold at Maroc 2019, the Super Falcons beat Cameroon’s Indomitable Lioness in a penalty shootout.

Woman of the match was the Nigerian goalkeeper who saved three penalty kicks in spectacular form. At WAFCON 2022, also hosted by Morocco, Chiamaka was denied a medal by the Red Atlas Lionesses in a semifinals game that was marred by questionable officiating. Two key players of the Falcons squad, Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were sent off by the referee.

The home crowd distracted the Nigerian keeper with lasers during penalty kicks. Chiamaka returned to Morocco in 2025 and did not concede a non-penalty goal until the semifinal clash with the Banyana Banyana of South Africa. The Lioness smiled first in the grand finale but the Falcons laughed last, rising from a two-goal disadvantage to win 3-2.

The Nigerian keeper went on to claim two honours after making the CAF Team of the Tournament and being voted Goalkeeper of the Tournament, as well. Chiamaka is indeed a winner and in 10 years, has been able to rise from a national champion to international prominence.

She serves as an example of the potential scattered all over the country. We congratulate the Super Falcons keeper for bringing something good out of Paris – now undoubtedly her second home.