CHI Pharmaceuticals, EVA Pharma Move To Enhance Access To Quality Healthcare

CHI Pharmaceuticals, a member of the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group and EVA Pharma, a leading global healthcare solutions provider acting across over 70 countries, have recently announced a strategic partnership with the aim of expanding access to essential medicines for patients in the country.

This partnership will leverage CHI Pharmaceuticals’ local expertise and EVA Pharma’s extensive portfolio – covering more than 10 therapeutic areas – to address pressing patients’ needs.

The recent collaboration covers metabolic health, diabetes and virology, especially Hepatitis B. EVA Pharma and CHI Pharmaceuticals unveiled this collaboration at an event held in CHI Pharmaceuticals’ headquarters in Lagos.

The event was attended by EVA Pharma’s Nigeria Country Manager, David Otokpa and Marketing Lead of West Africa, Bishoy Faltas.

Following the shared mission of capacity building, the event included an onboarding session to familiarize CHI Pharma’s personnel with EVA Pharma’s wide products portfolio.

