Chewing On Wood Improves Memory Growth –Study

A new study by South Korean researchers has found that chewing on hard materials like wood may boost memory. Results of the study are published in ‘Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience’.

Chewing on hard materials increases the amount of the antioxidant glutathione (GSH) in the brain, according to the researchers, while chewing softer surfaces, like gum, did not have the same effect.

According to Study Finds, the researchers observed a notable increase in cognitive functions among participants who chewed on wood regularly, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

While previous research has demonstrated that chewing increases blood flow to the brain, the new study found that chewing harder materials actually boosts antioxidant levels in the brain.

GSH, often termed the “master antioxidant,” plays a crucial role in maintaining brain health and cognitive functions.

