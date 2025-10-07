Chewing Ice Can Damage The Teeth, Jaw –Study

Chewing on ice may seem harmless, perhaps even refreshing, but dental experts warn it can actually wreak havoc on the teeth. While the occasional crunch of an ice cube isn’t likely to do severe damage, making it a daily habit can lead to enamel damage, cracked fillings and even jaw pain over time.

Results of the study were published in the ‘International Journal of Dentistry.’ Experts say frequent cravings for ice may also point to deeper health issues.

Some people chew ice because it helps relieve dry mouth or dehydration. But a constant urge to crunch ice (also known as pagophagia) can sometimes signal an iron deficiency or anemia. If quitting the habit feels impossible or if ice cravings happen daily, experts recommend talking with a doctor to check for underlying causes.