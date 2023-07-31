Chevron retires, appoints CFOs

Chevron Corporation has retired Pierre Breber, the current vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Also, Eimear Bonner, the chief technical officer, has been appointed to take over as his successor from March 1, 2024, when Breber retirement would take effect in 2024.

The company said in a statement that the mandatory retirement age of 65 for Mike Wirth, an independent director, has been waived. Wirth, who will turn 63 later this year, will continue to hold his positions beyond the retirement age. Also Breber, who has held the CFO role, would provide an opportunity for Bonner to bring her expertise and leadership skills to the financial operations of the company.

The appointment of Bonner as the new CFO demonstrates the company’s commitment to promoting talent from within its ranks. As the Chief Technical Officer, Bonner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, which will be essential in navigating the financial landscape and driving the company’s continued success.