Chevron picks chairman

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has appointed Jim Swartz as chairman and managing director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit. He replaced Richard Kennedy, who has been elected to retire after almost 40 years of service to the company.

The CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn said in a statement that the appointment would take effect from April 1, 2024. Until his appointment, Swartz was vice president, capital projects based in Houston, USA. Swartz brings a wealth of experience in the upstream business and a proven ability to build effective partnerships with stakeholders. He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in geology from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in geology from the University of Oklahoma. He joined Chevron in 1990 as a geologist in Louisiana and has since held positions of increasing responsibility in Angola and the United States. As Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), Rick was committed to peace building and the socio-economic development of the region.