Chevron Pensioners Protest Alleged Violations Of Rights, Demand Justice For Retirees

Chevron pensioners, under the banner of the Pensioners of Chevron of Nigeria (PenCoN), have staged a peaceful protest at the company’s main office in Lekki, expressing frustration over what they describe as violations of their constitutional and labour rights by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

The protest, which drew a large crowd of retirees, was fueled by claims of pension benefits being frozen for nearly two decades, discriminatory practices, and a lack of meaningful dialogue with the company.

Many pensioners present during the demonstration expressed concern over the company’s failure to review their pensions since 2006, despite legal requirements for periodic adjustments in line with economic realities.

Comrade Omare Jonathan, speaking on behalf of the group, criticized Chevron for what he described as its disregard for the welfare of its retirees.

“It is with a heavy heart that I address this gathering. Our company, which prides itself on integrity and adherence to local laws, has instead chosen discrimination, economic deprivation, and injustice,” Jonathan said.

One of the key issues raised by the pensioners was Chevron’s refusal to recognize PenCoN as a legitimate representative of its retirees, despite the union representing more than 50% of the former employees.

The group claimed that multiple attempts to engage the company in dialogue had been dismissed, with Chevron allegedly asserting that its internal policies take precedence over the provisions of Nigerian labour laws and the constitution.

The retirees also expressed concern over the financial security of their pension entitlements, citing Chevron’s outsourcing of the pension fund without consulting stakeholders.

This move, they said, has left many retirees uncertain about the future of their pensions.

Further adding to the grievances, the pensioners accused Chevron of favouring the Chevron Retirees Association of Nigeria (CRAN), an organization they allege was set up to suppress dissent among retirees.

The pensioners argued that CRAN, described as a limited liability company, has been used by the company to undermine PenCoN and silence opposition to Chevron’s pension policies.

The group’s demands include the immediate recognition of PenCoN as a legitimate union, the restoration of frozen pensions, and a transparent process for managing the pension fund.

They also called for Chevron to comply with the constitutional and labour law mandates for pension reviews.

“If our demands are not met, we will take further action. We will escalate this issue to the media and identify the specific Chevron officials who have been responsible for this impasse,” Jonathan warned.

The pensioners also vowed to continue their fight for justice, not just for themselves but for the dignity of labour and for future retirees.

“Employees of today must remember that they are the retirees of tomorrow,” Jonathan concluded, emphasizing the broader implications of their struggle.

While the protest lasted, no representative of the company was available to speak to the aggrieved pensioners.

