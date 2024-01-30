Chevron paid $3.4bn annual taxes, royalties to FG

President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, Mr. Clay Neff, has said that the average annual tax and royalty remittances of Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) over the past three years has reached $3.4 billion. He also said the company had secured financing of $1.4 billion for drilling projects across the NNPCL/CNL JV infill drilling programme.

The programme was slated between 2022 and 2026 and involves the drilling of 37 wells in the shallow offshore and onshore Escravos region, along with the construction of associated facilities. He spoke when he led management of the company to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja. He assured that the company would continue to adhere to the highest standards while fulfilling its investment commitments in Nigeria. He disclosed Chevron’s contributions to the domestic gas supply, including the delivery of 25 per cent of gas through a joint venture with NNPC Limited. He said: Chevron was scaling up its investments in the country with its recent efforts in a new phase of development to include: the conversion, under the Petroleum Industry Act, of all the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (JV) Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) and Agbami OML 127 to Petroleum Mining Leases and Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs); entry into OPL 215 block to boost deepwater development opportunities; signing of 20-year renewal of three deepwater leases; commencement of seismic data acquisition in several deepwater leases; commencement of life extension work on the Agbami project, and, in partnership with NNPCL, securing of $1.4 billion financing to fund the NNPCL/CNL JV infill drilling programme between 2022 to 2026, which includes the drilling of 37 wells in the shallow offshore and onshore Escravos area and associated facilities.”

President Tinubu said he was appreciative of Chevron Corporation’s dedication to expanding its investments in both shallow and deep-water operations in Nigeria. He specifically emphasized the ongoing $1.4 billion drilling project in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). He assured the multinational company of his administration’s commitment to implementing necessary interventions in the oil and gas industry, aligning with the provisions outlined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).