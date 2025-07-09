Chevron, NUJ FCT Train Over 70 Journalists On AI In Abuja

Chevron Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory, NUJ FCT Council on Tuesday trained over 70 journalists to build members capacity on the use of Artificial Intelligence to boost efficiency, quality reportage and curb misinformation.

The General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Olusoga Oduselu, who was represented by Mr Victor Anyaegbudike stressed the role of the media as agenda-setters and opinion moulders.

He made this known at a one-day media training workshop with the theme ‘Harnessing Artificial Intelligence in Journalism’, sponsored by NNPCL-Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture, in Abuja.

He said Chevron Nigeria believes in human capital development being the engine room of any organisation and and society’s success.

Oduselu also expressed confidence in the partnership with NUJ Abuja Council as he highlighted on previous editions of the training of journalists, which held in 2023 and 2024 respectively across three

zones in the country including Lagos, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to him is geared towards building the capacity of media practitioners to enhance their skills and abilities.

He said: “As members of the fourth estate of the realm, your role as agenda-setters and opinion moulders cannot be over-emphasised.

“I want to thank you for your impactful role in reporting on the oil and gas industry and providing effective perspectives on complex industry operations”.

In her speech, the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Grace Ike, urged journalists to embrace AI to enhance performance and productivity.

Ike harped on the importance of AI in every field of endeavour, and pointed out that AI has been adopted by colleagues in other climes to harness their potential and work seamlessly.

She commended the confidence and commitment of Chevron Nigeria to organize the media capacity building workshop to enhance media reportage in nation building, leveraging on AI to enhance efficiency including setting agenda and having an informed public discourse.

One of the resource persons, the Deputy Director, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Busola Ajibola, while speaking on the topic, ‘Leveraging On Artificial intelligence to enhance Journalism in Nigeria’ said journalists who fail to leverage on AI would have his or her job threatened, therefore, said they should be proactive to embrace trending innovations and technologies to improve on their skills and knowledge.

Another resource person, the Director, International Institute of Journalism, IIJ, Dr Emman Shehu, speaking on the topic, ‘Freedom of Information and Media Accountability’, said it is important for journalists to use the Freedom of Information Act as it gives them the opportunity and right to hold public officials accountable.

Shehu who was represented by a seasoned journalist and reputable editor, Dr Simon Musa Reef, said, “The Act applies not only to public institutions but also to private organizations providing public services, performing public functions, or utilizing public funds.