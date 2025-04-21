Chess Marathon: Onakoya Sets New World Record, GWR Confirms Feat

Share

Nigerian chess champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, has set a 64- Hour chess marathon world record.

The new record set by Onakoya and his chess partner, Shawn Martinez, at Times Square, New York, broke the 61-hour record achieved by the chess marathon record of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds, set by two Norwegian players, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, in June 2024. The four-day non-stop gameplay, which originally targeted 70 hours, started on April 17.

In a post on his X handle, where he shared photos of his new feat, he said, “It is possible to do great things from a small place”. The official certificate from Guinness World Records shared by Onakoya and confirming the new record read:

“The longest chess marathon was achieved by Tunde Onakoya (Nigeria) and Shawn Martinez (Puerto Rico) in Times Square, New York, New York, USA from 17 to 20 April 2025.”

Onakoya, 30, who gained global recognition in April 2024 for completing a 60- hour chess marathon with Martinez, a US chess master, had earlier revealed that his upcoming attempt was not just about records.

“We’re not just doing this for ourselves—we’re doing it for a million dreams. We want to build the biggest preschool in Africa for homeless children.

“The hardest part isn’t staying awake for three days—because a million dreams will do that. But now, more than ever, we need everyone’s support.

If you’re in New York, show up at Times Square. Come support us. Help us inspire the world and show the world that it is indeed possible to do great things from a small place.

“My dream is to inspire the world and raise support to build the biggest free school for homeless children in Nigeria,” he added.

