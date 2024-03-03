Cheshire Home Unveiling Marks Major Milestone In Community Upliftment

The REACH Foundation Nigeria, in partnership with Afro-fusion sensation Burna Boy, celebrated a remarkable achievement with the successful unveiling of the renovated Cheshire Home in Borikiri, Port Harcourt. Held on March 1, 2024, the event served as a testament to the transformative power of collective action in revitalizing essential community institutions.

Cheshire Home has long stood as a bastion of support for the physically challenged individuals in Port Harcourt and its environs. Over time, neglect and inadequate maintenance have dimmed its functionality and support capacity. Recognizing the urgent need for intervention, The REACH Foundation Nigeria, alongside Burna Boy, launched an ambitious renovation project in July 2023 to breathe new life into the facility.

The unveiling ceremony was a joyous occasion, attended by esteemed guests, community leaders, volunteers, and beneficiaries.

The highlight of the event was the official unveiling, gracefully performed by Mr. Sam Ogulu, father of Burna Boy, symbolizing the Ogulu family’s unwavering commitment to community empowerment and upliftment.

“We are thrilled to witness the culmination of months of hard work and dedication,” remarked Halliday Floretta, Chairperson of The REACH Foundation Nigeria’s Board of Directors. “The refurbished Cheshire Home stands as a beacon of hope and dignity for the physically challenged individuals in our community.”

Burna Boy, known for his fervent advocacy for social impact and community development, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to such a meaningful endeavour.

“It is a privilege to be part of efforts to restore hope and dignity to the physically challenged individuals in our community,” he remarked. “Together with The REACH Foundation Nigeria, we are effecting tangible change in the lives of those in need.”

The event featured musical performances, speeches, and a tour of the newly renovated facilities, providing attendees with a firsthand look at the impact of collaborative efforts in effecting positive change.

Looking ahead, The REACH Foundation Nigeria and Burna Boy remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting and empowering communities across Nigeria through various initiatives. The successful unveiling of the Cheshire Home serves as a testament to the transformative power of collective action and philanthropy.