Cherubim & Seraphim Church Centenary Anniversary Holds Tomorrow In Enugu

All is set for the ecumenical thanksgiving service to mark the centenary anniversary of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church Worldwide, the first Pentecostal Christian movement in Nigeria scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Enugu tomorrow.

Tagged ‘Centenary Without Boundaries’, the church plans to host dignitaries, including traditional rulers, church leaders and eminent personalities from various churches, groups, and ethnic divides across the country.

Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church World-Wide, His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura, Elder (Dr) D L. Bob-Manuel, the MOSES ORIMOLADE IX, said the church will use the occasion to preach the message of national unity, peace in the country, ethnic harmony and end to all forms of militancy causing a breach of peace in Nigeria, adding that the country must draw from the church’s history of organic growth to forge a strong and united nation state.

Founded by the Ikare-Ondo born prophet, Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase, on September 9, 1925, the Christian movement has a rich history that spans through a hundred years.

The great Prophet led a great revival that centred on turning the people away from idol worshipping, destroying all works of darkness and restoring hopes and healing to all believers in Jesus Christ.

His uncommon anointing in the efficacy of prayers earned him the sobriquet, “Baba Aladura”

The formation of the church filled the void of spiritual emptiness and dearth of apostolic ministry in that every believer can now personally experience the workings of the Holy Spirit.

The church is also characterised by a strong belief in the baptism of the Holy Spirit and endowed with power of seeing visions dreaming, discernment of spirit and potency of the word of God.

One hundred years into her establishment, Cherubim and Seraphim Church has grown in leaps and bounds across nations and cities all over the world.

The Church is a member of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) and World Council of Churches (WCC) with membership in all local governments in Nigeria, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Some of the other milestones of the Church include: Educational institutions including theological schools, hospitals and other institutions.